Check out Suzuki Swift Sport that won't be coming to India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 27, 2023

Suzuki sells a high-performance version of the Swift in the global market.

It is called the Swift Sport and it won't be making its way to the Indian market.

Suzuki uses a 1.4-litre BoosterJet petrol engine for the Swift Sport

The engine produces 129 hp and 235 Nm

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed manual unit

The top speed of the Suzuki Swift Sport is 210 kmph

It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 9.1 seconds

The sporty hatchback also comes with few sporty touches on the exterior as well as interior
To check out the new-gen Swift Concept 
Click Here