Check out Suzuki Swift Sport that won't be coming to India

Suzuki sells a high-performance version of the Swift in the global market.
It is called the Swift Sport and it won't be making its way to the Indian market.
Suzuki uses a 1.4-litre BoosterJet petrol engine for the Swift Sport
The engine produces 129 hp and 235 Nm
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed manual unit
The top speed of the Suzuki Swift Sport is 210 kmph
It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 9.1 seconds
The sporty hatchback also comes with few sporty touches on the exterior as well as interior