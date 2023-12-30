Check out Suzuki Swift Cool Rev concept

Suzuki will be participating in Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
The special version will only get cosmetic upgrades over the standard Swift.
It will be finished in Cool Yellow Metallic colour with a black roof and decals.
There are new graphics on the side that say ‘Fourth Generation Swift’.
It seems like the headlamps and the tail lamps also get a smoked effect.
The 2024 Swift will also come with a new engine.
It wil be more fuel efficient and less powerful.
The interior of the 2024 Swift is heavily inspired by Baleno
Maruti Suzuki will launch the fourth-gen Swift in 2024 in the Indian market.