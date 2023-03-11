Check out Hyundai Creta N Line in all-black avatar!

Hindustan Times
HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 11, 2023

Hyundai presents Creta N Line in Night Edition featuring a new front grille

This special edition model comes with multiple cosmetic updates

The car sits on new 17-inch alloy wheels

The rear face of the car comes with a faux diffuser

The interior gets updated upholstery with contrast red stitching

The automaker has embedded the N logo across the cabin such as steering wheel, gear knob and seats

Features for the touchscreen infotainment screen, Hyundai BlueLink connected cat tech, digital instrument control among many others remain the same

This model is for the Brazilian market 
