Check out Hyundai Creta N Line in all-black avatar!

Hyundai presents Creta N Line in Night Edition featuring a new front grille
This special edition model comes with multiple cosmetic updates
The car sits on new 17-inch alloy wheels
The rear face of the car comes with a faux diffuser
The interior gets updated upholstery with contrast red stitching
The automaker has embedded the N logo across the cabin such as steering wheel, gear knob and seats
Features for the touchscreen infotainment screen, Hyundai BlueLink connected cat tech, digital instrument control among many others remain the same
This model is for the Brazilian market