Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition revealed with sportier all-black theme

Hyundai has pulled the wraps off the new Creta N Line Night Edition for the Brazilian market, bringing a sportier-looking version of the compact SUV. The Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition goes all-black with several cosmetic upgrades, which extend to the exterior as well as the interior. Notably, the N Line version gets a new grille to set the model apart from the standard version on sale.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2023, 17:53 PM
The Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition goes on sale in Brazil on March 13, 2023
The new Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition gets the new-gen Tucson-inspired grille with a parametric design and an air vent that separates the grille and the bonnet. The front bumper has been reworked as well with vertically-stacked fog lamps. There are now gloss black inserts between the grille and the LED headlamps, which makes the front look wider. The profile remains the same save for the new 17-inch alloy wheels with the side skirts and window sill also finished in gloss black. The tailgate has been revised for a slightly sharper appearance while the rear bumper gets a faux diffuser. The LED taillights also get the smoked treatment on the SUV.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta and Bajaj Pulsar are India's most popular car and bike: Study

The cabin on the Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition gets the all-black treatment with red highlights
The Creta N Line Night Edition does not get a single spec of chrome on its body and the interior is styled in a similar fashion. The model gets all-black leather upholstered seats with contrast red stitching. The gear knob also gets red accents and contrast stitching. Since this is the N Line version, the N logo is embedded across the cabin including the seats, steering wheel and gear knob.

Other features on the Brazil-spec Creta N Line Night Edition remain the same including a panoramic sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, Hyundai BlueLink connected car tech, wireless charging, digital instrument console, as well as Hyundai SmartSense, which is the automaker’s suite of ADAS features including lane keep assist, fatigue detection, autonomous braking, adaptive high beam and more. On the safety front, the SUV comes with six airbags, TCS, ESP, TPMS, and more.

The Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition gets a revised tailgate with sharper lines and a new bumper with a faux diffuser
Power on the Hyundai Creta N Line for Brazil comes from the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 118 bhp. The automaker also offers a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in Latin American markets. The new Creta N Line Night Edition is now available for pre-order with a starting price of 181,490 Reals (approx. 28.83 lakh). The model will officially go on sale on March 13, 2023.

Also Read : Hyundai Alcazar turbo petrol launched with RDE-compliance and E20 fuel ready

With respect to India, Hyundai has no immediate plans to bring the Creta N Line to the market. The new-generation Hyundai Creta is the best-selling compact SUV in India and continues to be a hot favourite despite being over three years old now. Hyundai is expected to bring the facelifted Creta to the market by next year. We can expect the Creta N Line version to go on sale once the facelift arrives.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2023, 17:53 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Creta N Line Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition Hyundai Brazil Hyundai
