Check all Maruti Jimny colour options here

Maruti Suzuki's next big launch for the Indian market will be the Jimny
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Jimny in 7 colour options
This is Pearl Arctic White colour
Then there is Sizzling Red
This Bluish Black paint scheme became quite popular
Then there is Nexa Blue because Jimny will be sold via Nexa dealerships
This is Granite Grey colour
There are also dual-tone colour schemes on offer. This one is Sizzling Red + Bluish Black Roof
The most popular color scheme of Jimny is Kinetic Yellow + Bluish Black Roof