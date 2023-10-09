Buying a car this festive season? These companies are offering discounts

Honda City 5th-gen is available with cash discount of up to ₹25,000 or free accessories worth up to ₹26,947
Honda Amaze sedan comes with benefits worth up to ₹57,000
Both the Honda sedans are available with loyalty benefits, exchange and corporate discounts
The discounts and benefits on these models are valid till October 31
Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun are available with certain festive offers too
There are offers on Service Value Pack, extended warranty, roadside assistance and tyres
MG ZS EV is available in limited-time special pricing with the Excite variant now starting at ₹22.88 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Exclusive and Exclusive pro variants now start at ₹24.99 lakh and ₹25.89 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom)
MG's festive offer is also a part of its centenary celebrations