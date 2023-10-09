Buying a car this festive season? These companies are offering discounts

Honda City 5th-gen is available with cash discount of up to 25,000 or free accessories worth up to 26,947

Honda Amaze sedan comes with benefits worth up to 57,000 

Both the Honda sedans are available with loyalty benefits, exchange and corporate discounts

The discounts and benefits on these models are valid till October 31

Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun are available with certain festive offers too

There are offers on Service Value Pack, extended warranty, roadside assistance and tyres

MG ZS EV is available in limited-time special pricing with the Excite variant now starting at 22.88 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Exclusive and Exclusive pro variants now start at 24.99 lakh and 25.89 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom)

MG's festive offer is also a part of its centenary celebrations
