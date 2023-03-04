Bugatti gives new life to early units of Veyron

Bugatti has restored two early models of Veyron
These are Veyron 16.4 Coupe and a Grand Sport
These examples spent nine months at the luxury automaker's facility in Molsheim
These models were launched back in 2005
The 2006 Veyron Coupe got the exterior painted in blue duotone, a combination of Black Blue M and Blue M
Bugatti shared that the Veyron Grand Sport underwent subtle refurbishment
The interior of this unit received new interior upholstery in Havanna leather
Both models were issued with a full Bugatti La Maison Pur Sang certification which safeguard the units' value