Bugatti gives new life to early units of Veyron

Bugatti has restored two early models of Veyron 

These are Veyron  16.4 Coupe and a Grand Sport 

These examples spent nine months at the luxury automaker's facility in Molsheim

These models were launched back in 2005

The 2006 Veyron Coupe got the exterior painted in blue duotone, a combination of Black Blue M and Blue M

Bugatti shared that the Veyron Grand Sport underwent subtle refurbishment

The interior of this unit received new interior upholstery in Havanna leather

Both models were issued with a full Bugatti La Maison Pur Sang certification which safeguard the units' value
