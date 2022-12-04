Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is full on in action

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport performed drifting on a track
It was all about showing off the hypercar's power
The four-wheel-drive system was exposed to controlled drifting to perform...
...the famous Bugatti C-line
Successfully the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport left a perfect C-line written in a large letter on the tarmac
This model comes with an 8.0-litre W16 powertrain
It generates power output up to 1,500 PS and 1,600 Nm of torque
It features a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission
The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport can sprint to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds