Bugatti Chiron dares a Rafale jet in drag race. Who wins?

When a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport challenges a Dassault Rafale fighter jet for a drag race...
...one can expect a David vs Goliath battle
The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, with an 8.0-litre W16 engine, comes with a power output of 1,500 hp and 1,600 Nm torque
The Rafale fighter jet with its two turbojets is capable of churning power of around 5,727 hp
As the drag race began, the Chiron sprinted to 100 kmph in 2.4 seconds and after half a minute, it was...
...pacing at the speed of 400 kmph while the jet touched 210 kmph when it reached 350 m on the tarmac
The Rafale jet stayed behind the Chiron for sometime
Steadily catching up with the Bugatti, the jet finally took off after 450 m on the tarmac
The drag race was organised at Dassault's headquarters in France last year