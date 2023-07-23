Cybertruck has received over 19 lakh bookings so far since its unveiling in November 2019
It has entered production but mass manufacturing is slated to begin in September
The EV is slated to go in full fledged production in 2024 and 2.75 lakh units a year
This means buyers who are making new bookings will receive it at least after 5 years
Such a long waiting period could cost Tesla dearly as many buyers may not finally purchase the Cybertruck after all
Cybertruck was originally slated to enter production in 2021
The EV manufacturer delayed the project several times for different reasons
Such delays have resulted in Tesla receiving flaks for overpromising and underdelivering
Upon launch, the Cybertruck will be competing with Ford F150 Lightning