Cybertruck has received over 19 lakh bookings so far since its unveiling in November 2019

It has entered production but mass manufacturing is slated to begin in September

The EV is slated to go in full fledged production in 2024 and 2.75 lakh units a year

This means buyers who are making new bookings will receive it at least after 5 years

Such a long waiting period could cost Tesla dearly as many buyers may not finally purchase the Cybertruck after all

Cybertruck was originally slated to enter production in 2021

The EV manufacturer delayed the project several times for different reasons

Such delays have resulted in Tesla receiving flaks for overpromising and underdelivering

Upon launch, the Cybertruck will be competing with Ford F150 Lightning
