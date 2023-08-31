The armoured protected iteration of the luxury SUV is slated for debut next month at the 2023 Munich Motor Show
It comes on the heels of BMW 7 Series Protection and BMW i7 Protection
Visually, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is not easily distinguishable from other X5 models
However, the armour plating under the skin is the key USP of the SUV
It caries heavy armour plating at various places across the bodyframe ensuring protection against bullets and shrapnels
Doors, side frames, roof and bulkhead of the BMW X5 Protection VR6 SUV get high-strength steel armour plating
Customers can optionally add extra protective plating to the car's roof and underbody
The fuel tank comes with enhanced protection against bullets, meaning in case of a leak the tank will automatically seal itself
It's brake and suspension set up have been modified to bear with the additional weight
On powertrain front, the SUV carries the same engine and gearbox that generate same performance as the X5 M60i