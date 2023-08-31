BMW X5 Protection VR6 comes as a fortress on four wheels offering protection from bullets and shrapnels

The armoured protected iteration of the luxury SUV is slated for debut next month at the 2023 Munich Motor Show

It comes on the heels of BMW 7 Series Protection and BMW i7 Protection

Visually, the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is not easily distinguishable from other X5 models

However, the armour plating under the skin is the key USP of the SUV

It caries heavy armour plating at various places across the bodyframe ensuring protection against bullets and shrapnels

Doors, side frames, roof and bulkhead of the BMW X5 Protection VR6 SUV get high-strength steel armour plating

Customers can optionally add extra protective plating to the car's roof and underbody

The fuel tank comes with enhanced protection against bullets, meaning in case of a leak the tank will automatically seal itself

It's brake and suspension set up have been modified to bear with the additional weight

On powertrain front, the SUV carries the same engine and gearbox that generate same performance as the X5 M60i
