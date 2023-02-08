BMW X5 and X6 get more powerful and new technology

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 08, 2023

BMW has unveiled the new generation X5 and X6 models on February 8

The two models now come with mild hybrid engines and plug-in hybrid options

Both X5 and X6 are offered with BMW's 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six cylinder unit

The new X5 xDrive50e PHEV comes with a net capacity of 25.7 kWh 

The PHEV version offers an estimated 64-km range on electric power

All 3 engines offered with X5 and X6 come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox

The new X5 and X6 are also offered with M-Sport package

The cabin has been updated with the new single curved glass display

The two 12-inch screen are split between driver display and infotainment
Check when the new BMW X5 and X6 will hit the markets
Click Here