BMW X5 and X6 get more powerful and new technology

BMW has unveiled the new generation X5 and X6 models on February 8
The two models now come with mild hybrid engines and plug-in hybrid options
Both X5 and X6 are offered with BMW's 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six cylinder unit
The new X5 xDrive50e PHEV comes with a net capacity of 25.7 kWh
The PHEV version offers an estimated 64-km range on electric power
All 3 engines offered with X5 and X6 come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox
The new X5 and X6 are also offered with M-Sport package
The cabin has been updated with the new single curved glass display
The two 12-inch screen are split between driver display and infotainment