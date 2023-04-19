BMW X3 M40i performance SUV to arrive in India soon: What you need to know

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 19, 2023

BMW India has opened bookings for the X3 M40i xDrive that will be arriving in limited numbers

The BMW X3 M40i is the SUV equivalent of the 3 Series M340i sedan, which packs an M-tuned engine under the bonnet

Customers can pre-book the BMW X3 M40i for a token of 5 lakh, while the launch will take place in May this year

The BMW X3 M40i xDrive draws power from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder, turbo petrol engine tuned for 335 bhp & 500 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission

 Check product page

0-100 kmph comes up in 4.9 seconds while the top speed is rated at 250 kmph

The X3 M40i also gets an adaptive M suspension, M Sport differential, M Sport brakes, and optional 20-inch M light alloy wheels

The X3 M40i differentiates itself with the M-spec kidney grille finished in black, red brake calipers and dark chrome exhaust tips

The cabin gets a Sensatec Black interior theme with a carbon fibre finish, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with iDrive 7 as well as the M-spec steering wheel and seatbelts

The X3 M40i xDrive will take on the Porsche Macan S in the segment 
Want to know more about the upcoming BMW X3 M40i xDrive?
Click Here