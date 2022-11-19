BMW to use green steel for its cars 

Published Nov 19, 2022

BMW is serious about its carbon-neutrality goals

BMW has concluded agreements for supplying CO2-reduced steel in the US and China

Steel is one of the major sources of carbon emissions in production

BMW is aiming to shift one-third of its global production toward green steel by 2026 

This will help reducing the carbon footprint by 9,00,000 tonnes per year

Apart from the US and China, the brand will also bring in this steel in Europe

BMW has also set up closed-loop material cycles for sheet waste 

In this manner, raw materials can be used multiple times

The automaker is also investing in production of green steel
