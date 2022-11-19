BMW to use green steel for its cars 

BMW is serious about its carbon-neutrality goals
BMW has concluded agreements for supplying CO2-reduced steel in the US and China
Steel is one of the major sources of carbon emissions in production
BMW is aiming to shift one-third of its global production toward green steel by 2026
This will help reducing the carbon footprint by 9,00,000 tonnes per year
Apart from the US and China, the brand will also bring in this steel in Europe
BMW has also set up closed-loop material cycles for sheet waste
In this manner, raw materials can be used multiple times
The automaker is also investing in production of green steel