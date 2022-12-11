BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India

The S 1000 RR starts at 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is offered in three variants - Standard, Pro and Pro M Sport.

The motorcycle is now more powerful than ever

The engine now puts out 206 bhp and 113 Nm

It is still a 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine

There are new liveries on offer to differentiate the new one from the outgoing model

There are new winglets that provide up to 10 kgs of downforce

S 1000 RR comes with M battery and USB socket as standard
