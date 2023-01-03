BMW India records impressive sales figure in 2022

BMW India announces best-ever annual sales for 2022
The luxury automaker's sales figure stands at 11,981 units
The number includes 11,268 units of BMW vehicles and 713 BMW MINI cars
BMW records growth of 36.8% in 2022
BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of the Bavarian auto company, ends 2022 on a positive note
Sales number of BMW Motorrad for 2022 stands at 7,282 units
BMW Motorrad India observes massive growth of 40.3%
BMW reveals sales of SUV models such as X1, X3, X5 and X7 grew by 60% last year