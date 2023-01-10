What does the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has to offer?

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine officially enters the Indian market
The price of the petrol variant stands at ₹57.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
The diesel variant will cost ₹57.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
The car will be manufactured at the company's Chennai facility
The petrol variant will be powered by a 2.0-litre and four-cylinder engine
It will be able to churn power output of 258 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque
The diesel trim will be able to generate 190 hp of power output and torque similar to the petrol variant
The interior will offer 14.9-inch infotainment screen
The car comes with eight speed steptronic sport automatic gearbox