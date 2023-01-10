What does the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has to offer?

Published Jan 10, 2023

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine officially enters the Indian market

The price of the petrol variant stands at 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

The diesel variant will cost 57.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The car will be manufactured at the company's Chennai facility

The petrol variant will be powered by a 2.0-litre and four-cylinder engine 

It will be able to churn power output of 258 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque

The diesel trim will be able to generate 190 hp of power output and torque similar to the petrol variant 

The interior will offer 14.9-inch infotainment screen

The car comes with eight speed steptronic sport automatic gearbox
