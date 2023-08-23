Bharat NCAP crash tests for cars launched in India: Brands react

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Aug 23, 2023

Bharat NCAP is India's very own crash safety test ratings system

It will be enforced in the country from October 1 onwards. Reports suggest as many as 30 models have already been listed for the tests

Car manufacturers in the country have welcomed the introduction of Bharat NCAP

Maruti Suzuki - "Bharat NCAP system is an authentic and objective rating system to empower the customer"

Hyundai: " This effort will raise safety standards, empower consumers with vital information, and make Indian roads safer for all"

Tata Motors - "We are immensely proud to witness the inauguration of Bharat-NCAP, a significant milestone in enhancing vehicle safety standards in India"

Toyota Kirloskar Motor - "The decision comes at a time when consumers are looking at highest standards of safety and seeking for safer vehicles"

Kia - "This move eliminates the need and associated costs of testing vehicles outside"
