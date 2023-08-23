Bharat NCAP crash tests for cars launched in India: Brands react

Bharat NCAP is India's very own crash safety test ratings system
It will be enforced in the country from October 1 onwards. Reports suggest as many as 30 models have already been listed for the tests
Car manufacturers in the country have welcomed the introduction of Bharat NCAP
Maruti Suzuki - "Bharat NCAP system is an authentic and objective rating system to empower the customer"
Hyundai: " This effort will raise safety standards, empower consumers with vital information, and make Indian roads safer for all"
Tata Motors - "We are immensely proud to witness the inauguration of Bharat-NCAP, a significant milestone in enhancing vehicle safety standards in India"
Toyota Kirloskar Motor - "The decision comes at a time when consumers are looking at highest standards of safety and seeking for safer vehicles"
Kia - "This move eliminates the need and associated costs of testing vehicles outside"