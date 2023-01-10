Bentley goes gaga over 2022 sales 

Published Jan 10, 2023

Bentley shares vehicle sales figure for 2022 and it touches...

...a new high

The British premium carmaker has shared that it sold 15,174 units last year 

The Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV remained the highest selling model 

Of the total sales figure, the model constituted 42% of share

The automaker informed it incurred slight fall in production due to shutdowns in China because of rising Covid cases

The brand is consistently focusing on customisation 

Bentley is also focusing on its electrification plans 

The automaker aims to attain total electrification by 2030
