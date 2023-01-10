Bentley goes gaga over 2022 sales 

Bentley shares vehicle sales figure for 2022 and it touches...
...a new high
The British premium carmaker has shared that it sold 15,174 units last year
The Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV remained the highest selling model
Of the total sales figure, the model constituted 42% of share
The automaker informed it incurred slight fall in production due to shutdowns in China because of rising Covid cases
The brand is consistently focusing on customisation
Bentley is also focusing on its electrification plans
The automaker aims to attain total electrification by 2030