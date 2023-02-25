Bentley bids adieu to its most powerful engine ever!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 25, 2023

Bentley is finally saying goodbye to one of its iconic creations, the W12 engine

The premium automaker is going to stop the production of this engine in 2024

The luxury car brand has produced more than 1,00,000 units of the W12 engine

This move comes at a time when Bentley is steadily progressing towards being a sustainable brand

Each W12 engine is hand-built and it takes more than six hours

The latest generation of engine was launched in the Bentayga in 2015

This engine is going to be featured in Bentley Batur

Only 18 units of Batur is being manufactured by the automaker
