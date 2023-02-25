Bentley bids adieu to its most powerful engine ever!

Bentley is finally saying goodbye to one of its iconic creations, the W12 engine
The premium automaker is going to stop the production of this engine in 2024
The luxury car brand has produced more than 1,00,000 units of the W12 engine
This move comes at a time when Bentley is steadily progressing towards being a sustainable brand
Each W12 engine is hand-built and it takes more than six hours
The latest generation of engine was launched in the Bentayga in 2015
This engine is going to be featured in Bentley Batur
Only 18 units of Batur is being manufactured by the automaker