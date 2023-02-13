Only 12 units of this bespoke Bentley exist!  

Bentley Bacalar is one of the brand's most exclusive creation
This model is entirely handcrafted!
And guess what, only 12 units of this car are being produced
The two-door Bentley dons paint containing ash from rice husks, that gives a sustainable way of getting a rich metallic finish
Under the hood, the bespoke car flaunts a 6.0-litre, W12 TSI engine
The engine churns power up to 650 bhp and 900 Nm of torque
It also provides advanced active all-wheel-drive system that can vary the torque split between front and rear wheels
Bentley says this model is nearing its end of production
Currently, eights units are with their owners while four are work in progress