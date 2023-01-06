Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon

A new expressway promises to cut down travel time between the cities to just over two hours
NHAI is expected to complete the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway by 2024
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said it will be ready for use by March next year
He recently took a survey of the construction work during his visit to Karnataka
The 285.3-km long expressway is being built at a cost of ₹17,000 crore
The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will have four lanes on either side
The upcoming expressway will have a speed limit of 120 kmph for light vehicles
It will cut down the distance between the two cities by around 40 kms
Gadkari said the new highway will reduce the travel time to just 2 hours and 15 minutes