Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 06, 2023

A new expressway promises to cut down travel time between the cities to just over two hours

NHAI is expected to complete the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway by 2024

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said it will be ready for use by March next year

He recently took a survey of the construction work during his visit to Karnataka

The 285.3-km long expressway is being built at a cost of 17,000 crore

The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will have four lanes on either side

The upcoming expressway will have a speed limit of 120 kmph for light vehicles

It will cut down the distance between the two cities by around 40 kms

Gadkari said the new highway will reduce the travel time to just 2 hours and 15 minutes
The new Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway will also be ready in a month. Check how much time you can save by road
Click Here