Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023

The engine draws power from a 680 cc four-cylinder engine
The engine develops 91 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm
Globally, the LFC700 is available in two variants - standard and a wide-tyre alternative
The LFC700 stands out with its power-cruiser design complete with the spherical LED headlamp
The model is low-slung with a single floating seat
The frame and swingarm get powder coating
The wide 20-litre fuel tank adds to the muscular appeal
The motorcycle claims a top speed of 195 kmph
The Benda LFC700 is priced around ₹5.57 lakh (CNY 48,500) in China