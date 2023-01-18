Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 18, 2023

The engine draws power from a 680 cc four-cylinder engine

The engine develops 91 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm

Globally, the LFC700 is available in two variants - standard and a wide-tyre alternative

The LFC700 stands out with its power-cruiser design complete with the spherical LED headlamp 

The model is low-slung with a single floating seat

 The frame and swingarm get powder coating

The wide 20-litre fuel tank adds to the muscular appeal

The motorcycle claims a top speed of 195 kmph

 The Benda LFC700 is priced around 5.57 lakh (CNY 48,500) in China
It is not confirmed if the LFC700 will come to the Indian market
Click Here