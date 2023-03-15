Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 rebooted for 2023 

Published Mar 15, 2023

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160

Here are the updates that Bajaj has made to both the bikes

Both motorcycles are now euqipped with USD forks in the front

Thee motorcycles get dual-channel ABS now

The alloy wheels are now taken from the Pulsar 250s. They are lighter than the outgoing wheels

The Plsar NS160 is now equipped with fatter tyres. They measure 100/80-17 in the front and 130/70-17 at the rear.

The instrument cluster has been updated to show a gear position indicator, fuel efficiency and a distance-to-empty readout

There are no changes to any lighting elements

Both motorcycles are now OBD2 ready so they are ready for BS6 Stage II norms
