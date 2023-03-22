Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now gets these new features

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 22, 2023

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar NS160 in the Indian market.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is now priced at 1.35 lakh ex-showroom

The biggest update on Pulsar NS160 are the new USD forks in the front

The instrument cluster has been updated to show a gear position indicator,  distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy and average fuel economy.

The alloys are now from Pulsar 250s. So, they are lighter. The tyres are also now fatter than before

The brakes are also derived from Pulsar 250s. They measure 300 mm in the front and 230 mm at the rear

There is dual-channel ABS also on offer

There is also a new black and red paint scheme on offer

The motorcycle is now OBD2 ready
