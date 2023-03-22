Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now gets these new features

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar NS160 in the Indian market.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is now priced at ₹1.35 lakh ex-showroom
The biggest update on Pulsar NS160 are the new USD forks in the front
The instrument cluster has been updated to show a gear position indicator, distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy and average fuel economy.
The alloys are now from Pulsar 250s. So, they are lighter. The tyres are also now fatter than before
The brakes are also derived from Pulsar 250s. They measure 300 mm in the front and 230 mm at the rear
There is dual-channel ABS also on offer
There is also a new black and red paint scheme on offer
The motorcycle is now OBD2 ready