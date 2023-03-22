Changes that Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets for 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 22, 2023

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 for 2023

2023 Pulsar NS200 is priced at 1.47 lakh ex-showroom

The biggest update is to the front forks

They are now USD forks that measure 33 mm so they are not shared with Dominar

The engine is the same but is now OBD2 compliant

The alloy wheels are now from the Pulsar NS250 and F250

They help in shaving some weight off. Overall, the Pulsar NS200 is now 3 kg lighter than before

The instrument cluster has also been updated to show more information such as have a distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy, average fuel and a gear position indicator 

The brakes are also now taken from Pulsar 250s. They are sourced from Grimeca instead of Bybre.
To check out the changes that the Pulsar NS160 gets
Click Here