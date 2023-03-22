Changes that Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets for 2023

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 for 2023
2023 Pulsar NS200 is priced at ₹1.47 lakh ex-showroom
The biggest update is to the front forks
They are now USD forks that measure 33 mm so they are not shared with Dominar
The engine is the same but is now OBD2 compliant
The alloy wheels are now from the Pulsar NS250 and F250
They help in shaving some weight off. Overall, the Pulsar NS200 is now 3 kg lighter than before
The instrument cluster has also been updated to show more information such as have a distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy, average fuel and a gear position indicator
The brakes are also now taken from Pulsar 250s. They are sourced from Grimeca instead of Bybre.