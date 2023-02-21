Bajaj Pulsar 220F resurrected for 2023: Bookings begin at dealerships 

Bajaj Auto discontinued the Pulsar 220F in late 2021 after well over a decade to make way for the new Pulsar 250 range. However, it now seems the manufacturer has decided to resurrect the model.
Dealerships have begun accepting bookings for the updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F and the official launch is expected to take place soon.
In fact, the Pulsar 220F can be spotted at select dealerships hinting at an imminent launch.
The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F looks identical to the one discontinued and comes with the same semi-fairing albeit with a new livery. The bike gets dual-tone colours - black and red as well as black and blue. There is also a white/black/red shade.
The 2023 Pulsar 220F is expected to be mechanical to the older version with the 220 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine tuned for 20.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 18.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will be updated to the OBD 2 compliance norms.
Other cycle parts also remain identical including the telescopic front forks, dual shock absorbers at the rear and disc brakes at either end. Bajaj could bring dual-channel ABS instead of single-channel ABS on the latest Pulsar 220F.
The Bajaj Pulsar 220F was always a brisk seller and it seems the manufacturer wants to continue offering the market what it wants with the model still receiving a sizeable demand.
The move could also be a result of the slow-moving Pulsar F250 and N250, which haven’t been able to bring the same thrills on the sales front as its Pulsar 220F did.
The 2023 Pulsar 220F will be positioned below the F250 and N250 upon its arrival.