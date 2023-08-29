Ignoring such routine maintenance works can lead to a major and costly repair
Here are some key tips to follow to ensure a pleasant and smooth driving experience
Change your car's engine oil, brake fluid and transmission oil periodically to ensure the intricate components work properly
Keep all the tyres inflated as per recommendation and rotate them periodically
Keep all the lights of the car clean and and check if they are functioning properly
Keep the battery clean and corrosion-free to protect the car's electrical system
Inspect the brake pads periodically and replace them when necessary
Keep the cabin air filter clean and replace when required
Following these basic maintenance tips can ensure a smooth driving experience for you for a longer period