We all love driving but when it comes to car maintenance, majority of us often ignore some crucial bits of that

Hindustan Times
Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 29, 2023

Ignoring such routine maintenance works can lead to a major and costly repair

Here are some key tips to follow to ensure a pleasant and smooth driving experience

Change your car's engine oil, brake fluid and transmission oil periodically to ensure the intricate components work properly

Keep all the tyres inflated as per recommendation and rotate them periodically

Keep all the lights of the car clean and and check if they are functioning properly

Keep the battery clean and corrosion-free to protect the car's electrical system

Inspect the brake pads periodically and replace them when necessary

Keep the cabin air filter clean and replace when required

Following these basic maintenance tips can ensure a smooth driving experience for you for a longer period
