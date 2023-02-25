Autonomous EVs take charge of luggage at Changi airport

Electric vehicles are taking over Singapore's Changi airport
The authority has deployed autonomous electric vehicles in the airport
Called Auto Dolly, these self-driving EVs handle luggage transport services at one of the terminals
Currently, these vehicles are in trial basis
These trials will help in further strengthening the concept for smoother work
These EVs also has the ability to tag with each other and work together
The second phase of the trails takes into account how the EVs operate at the aircraft stand
The scarcity of manpower in this airport fueled the prospect of having autonomous EVs