Autonomous EVs take charge of luggage at Changi airport

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 25, 2023

Electric vehicles are taking over Singapore's Changi airport

The authority has deployed autonomous electric vehicles in the airport

Called Auto Dolly, these self-driving EVs handle luggage transport services at one of the terminals

Currently, these vehicles are in trial basis

These trials will help in further strengthening the concept for smoother work

These EVs also has the ability to tag with each other and work together

The second phase of the trails takes into account how the EVs operate at the aircraft stand

The scarcity of manpower in this airport fueled the prospect of having autonomous EVs
