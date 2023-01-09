Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in

Ahmedabad-based two-wheeler EV startup Matter will announce the name of its first electric motorcycle
Get ready as Matter will reveal the specification of the EV as well
Tork Motors, a Pune-based EV startup, will unveil a concept electric motorcycle
It is being suspected that the upcoming EV might be based on the same platform as the Kratos
The stage will be also set for India's fastest electric motorcycle, F77 from Ultraviolette Automotive
Hold on as LML is making a comeback but in all new electric avatar!
Benelli and Keeway will be showcasing their premium range of motorcycles and scooters at the event
Zontes and Moto Morini will offer a complete display of its range at the expo
Greaves Electric Mobility plans to unveil six new vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023