Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers

The much-awaited Auto Expo 2023 is all set to begin this week
The expo is happening after two years break due to Covid restriction
Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia India, Toyota, Lexus, MG Motor, BYD and Pravaig Dynamics have confirmed their participation
Maruti Suzuki will uncover the highly anticipated five-door model Jimny and a concept electric vehicle
Now if that's exciting, hold on as Tata Avinya concept EV will demand your attention as well
Let's not forget about Tata Cruvv concept EV making its way to the expo!
Hyundai will launch its second EV offering, the Ioniq 5 at the event
Kia will create its magic by showcasing its EV9 concept vehicle
Toyota will show off its latest models such as the Innova HyCross and the Urban Cruiser HyRyder
Toyota's luxury arm, Lexus will bring in its RX SUV to the show
MG Motor has the new affordable three-door EV, Air up its sleeves for the visitors
Chinese EV maker BYD will showcase its latest models at the Auto Expo 2023
Bengaluru-based EV startup Pravaig Dynamics will showcase its latest electric SUV, Defy at the event