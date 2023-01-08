Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 08, 2023

The much-awaited Auto Expo 2023 is all set to begin this week

The expo is happening after two years break due to Covid restriction

Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia India, Toyota, Lexus, MG Motor, BYD and Pravaig Dynamics have confirmed their participation

Maruti Suzuki will uncover the highly anticipated five-door model Jimny and a concept electric vehicle

Now if that's exciting, hold on as Tata Avinya concept EV will demand your attention as well

Let's not forget about Tata Cruvv concept EV making its way to the expo!

Hyundai will launch its second EV offering, the Ioniq 5 at the event

Kia will create its magic by showcasing its EV9 concept vehicle

Toyota will show off its latest models such as the Innova HyCross and the Urban Cruiser HyRyder

Toyota's luxury arm, Lexus will bring in its RX SUV to the show 

MG Motor has the new affordable three-door EV, Air up its sleeves for the visitors  

Chinese EV maker BYD will showcase its latest models at the Auto Expo 2023

Bengaluru-based EV startup Pravaig Dynamics will showcase its latest electric SUV, Defy at the event  
Know what more is planned for the Auto Expo 2023
Click Here