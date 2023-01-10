Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki's metaverse is here!

If you are thinking that this year's Auto Expo will be about vehicles only...
...think again as automakers have a few tricks up their sleeves
Maruti Suzuki welcomes you to its metaverse!
The automaker's pavilion will come alive for those who want to enjoy the show from their comfort zones
The automaker assures that it will provide an immersive experience of all that it has to offer at the expo
The company has equipped 1,100 Nexa and Arena dealerships across India with VRs to help consumers experience its EXPOverse lobby
One can access Adventure Zone, Technology Zone, Studio Zone, Launch Zone and Entertainment Zone, among others, through this facility
Maruti Suzuki has created this metaverse exclusively for the Auto Expo 2023