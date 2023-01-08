Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai is all set with its Beyond Mobility theme 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 08, 2023

Hyundai's Beyond Mobility theme is ready to shine in this year's Auto Expo

The automaker has plans to showcase its Ioniq 6 electric sedan, Nexo fuel cell EV and new ADAS technology

The all-electric Ioniq 6 sedan is based on e-GMP platform 

The EV promises a range up to 614 km on a single charge

Hyundai Nexo which runs on hydrogen fuel cell will also take the stage 

This EV offers a range a little more than 660 km on a single charge

The carmaker will also showcase Level 2 ADAS technology via virtual reality and gaming  

The brand's pavilion at the expo will display advanced robots such as ATLAS, H-MEX and MobED

Hyundai is also going to launch its Ioniq 5 EV at the event
