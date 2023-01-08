Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai is all set with its Beyond Mobility theme 

Hyundai's Beyond Mobility theme is ready to shine in this year's Auto Expo
The automaker has plans to showcase its Ioniq 6 electric sedan, Nexo fuel cell EV and new ADAS technology
The all-electric Ioniq 6 sedan is based on e-GMP platform
The EV promises a range up to 614 km on a single charge
Hyundai Nexo which runs on hydrogen fuel cell will also take the stage
This EV offers a range a little more than 660 km on a single charge
The carmaker will also showcase Level 2 ADAS technology via virtual reality and gaming
The brand's pavilion at the expo will display advanced robots such as ATLAS, H-MEX and MobED
Hyundai is also going to launch its Ioniq 5 EV at the event