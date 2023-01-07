Get ready: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launches next week

Jan 07, 2023

The upcoming Auto Expo 2023 will see one of the most important launches of this year

Say hi to Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle!

This is the second electric offering from Hyundai after Kona electric SUV

Bookings for Hyundai Ioniq 5 is already underway 

The EV will come with a 72.6 kWh battery pack 

It promises to offer a range up to 631 km on a single charge

The electric vehicle provides power output of 214 bhp and 350 Nm of torque

The electric car can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes via a 350 kW DC charger

It is being expected that the price of Hyundai Ioniq 5 may get over 50 lakh (ex-showroom)
