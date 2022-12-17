The new Audi RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 Sportback performance are more powerful and faster models in the RS series till date
Under the hood, the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo TFSI engine provides power output of 621 hp and maximum torque of 850 Nm
The performance-oriented cars can sprint to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds
The new Audi RS models sit on 22-inch wheels with high-performance tyres
The new RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 Sportback performance are available in 16 exterior colours
One can customise the Audi rings and model name in chrome or black
The interior of the cars includes gray, red and blue colour schemes
It also includes high-quality Valcona leather upholstery
There is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen as well