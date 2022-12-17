Audi's new RS models are all about power and performance

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 17, 2022

The new Audi RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 Sportback performance are more powerful and faster models in the RS series till date

Under the hood, the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo TFSI engine provides power output of 621 hp and maximum torque of 850 Nm

The performance-oriented cars can sprint to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds   

The new Audi RS models sit on  22-inch wheels with high-performance tyres

The new RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 Sportback performance are available in 16 exterior colours

One can customise the Audi rings and model name in chrome or black

The interior of the cars includes gray, red and blue colour schemes

It also includes high-quality Valcona leather upholstery

There is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen as well
Know more about Audi's power cars
Click Here