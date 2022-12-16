Audi begins production of Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback in Brussels

Audi has started the production of its Q8 e-tron at its Brussels factory
Since 2018, the luxury automaker's Brussel plant has built around 1,60,000 units of Audi’s first electric model
The new Audi Q8 e-tron will come with improved aerodynamics and higher battery capacity
The Audi Q8 e-tron will offer a range up to 582 km
Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback will offer range up to 600 km
The Sportback variant comes with a 106-kWh battery pack
The EV will offer power output around 402 hp and 665 Nm of torque
The electric vehicle will also have a higher charging performance feature