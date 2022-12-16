Audi begins production of Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback in Brussels

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 16, 2022

Audi has started the production of its Q8 e-tron at its Brussels factory 

Since 2018, the luxury automaker's Brussel plant has built around 1,60,000 units of Audi’s first electric model 

The new Audi Q8 e-tron will come with improved aerodynamics and higher battery capacity

The Audi Q8 e-tron will offer a range up to 582 km

Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback will offer range up to 600 km

The Sportback variant comes with a 106-kWh battery pack

The EV will offer power output around 402 hp and 665 Nm of torque

The electric vehicle will also have a higher charging performance feature
Know more about the EV
Click Here