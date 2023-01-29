Audi goes all in on electric mobility

Jan 29, 2023

Audi is making its future all about EVs

The luxury automaker aims to launch only all electric vehicles in the global market by 2026 

Keeping the goal in mind, the company is preparing its global facilities for the production of all-electric cars

The automaker's two sites, Bollinger Hofe and Brussels, are already producing EVs

The brand with four rings will begin the production of Q6 e-tron next year

The premium automaker is also taking steps to reduce its ecological footprint

The brand is aiming to make all its production sites around the world carbon neutral by 2025

Audi wants to cut its absolute environmental impact in areas of primary energy consumption and power plant emissions among others by 2030

It also aims to phase out ICE models gradually by 2033
