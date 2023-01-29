Audi goes all in on electric mobility

Audi is making its future all about EVs
The luxury automaker aims to launch only all electric vehicles in the global market by 2026
Keeping the goal in mind, the company is preparing its global facilities for the production of all-electric cars
The automaker's two sites, Bollinger Hofe and Brussels, are already producing EVs
The brand with four rings will begin the production of Q6 e-tron next year
The premium automaker is also taking steps to reduce its ecological footprint
The brand is aiming to make all its production sites around the world carbon neutral by 2025
Audi wants to cut its absolute environmental impact in areas of primary energy consumption and power plant emissions among others by 2030
It also aims to phase out ICE models gradually by 2033