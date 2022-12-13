Audi gets into AI mode to design wheels

Audi begins usage of artificial intelligence (AI) for the first time in its design department

Audi's in-house AI-based software FelGAN will help in opening new designing avenues for designers 

The AI works with two algorithms which compete with each other

Both the algorithms work together to generate a design 

The algorithms are designed to learn from their mistakes and improve continuously 

Audi designers can also feed the program with their own designs and photos for virtual experimentation

Through the process, the experts at Audi make the virtual design by producing a prototype of the wheel, either in plastic or aluminum

Audi is also thinking to expand usage of FelGAN into a comprehensive AI design platform that can motivate other departments

This software is being seen as Audi's move to become a digital, data-driven company

