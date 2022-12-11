HT Auto
Audi is doing this to promote cleaner energy

German luxury car brand Audi is not only promoting electric vehicles as part of its strategy to achieve clean mobility, but it is also focusing on producing cleaner fossil fuels. In a bid to do so, Audi has started using cleaner R33 petrol and diesel in its cars, which come as a mixture of special fossil fuels along with renewable fuels. The automaker is claimed to be delivering its vehicles to the showroom and customers with this special fuel in the tanks.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2022, 09:42 AM
Audi's R33 Blue fossil fuels come with 33 per cent mix of biofuel.
The fuel is claimed to have been developed by Audi's parent company Volkswagen Group along with Shell and Bosch. The idea behind developing this is to create a fuel that can reduce carbon emissions while also being compatible with the current range of engines and refuelling stations. The automaker claimed to have transitioned to the R33 Blue Diesel back in 2021, and now it is using the R33 Blue Petrol as well.

The car brand claims that the R33 has been developed with approximately two-thirds of traditional fossil fuel, while the remaining one-third is renewable biofuel. This propelled Audi to give the newly developed greener and cleaner R33 Blue fuel, referring to the 33 per cent mix of biofuel. The R33 Blue Petrol uses a mix of ethanol with bio-naphtha, a substance taken from residual materials. The R33 Blue Diesel, on the other hand, uses renewable paraffinic fuel and combines vegetable oil with biodiesel.

Audi claims that the R33 Blue Petrol complies with the conventional standard version of the fuel, making it compatible with anything that can run on pump-grade petrol with a 10 per cent ethanol mixture. It further claims that the R33 Blue Diesel too meets the necessary standards to be used in all diesel engines. The fuel reportedly comes with cleaning qualities that help in preventing corrosion. The car brand also claimed that R33 Blue fuels could reduce carbon emissions by at least 20 per cent compared to standard fossil fuels.

This move comes from Audi at a time when the automaker is seeking carbon neutrality at all its plants by 2025. Also, in the longer term, the carmaker has committed to an all-electric product lineup starting in 2033.

First Published Date: 11 Dec 2022, 09:42 AM IST
TAGS: Audi luxury car biofuel petrol diesel
