At 31.50 lakh, is BMW R18 Transcontinental India's most expensive bike?

India market gets the BMW Motorrad R18 Transcontinental grand tourer motorcycle
The price of the motorcycle stands at ₹31.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
This motorcycle comes to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU)
BMW Motorrad has started to take bookings for the motorcycle
The BMW R18 Transcontinental is powered by air/oil-cooled two-cylinder flat twin engine
It is powered by a 1,802 cc engine
The engine generates power of 89 bhp and 158 Nm of peak torque
The bike offers three riding modes
The fuel tank has a capacity of 24 litres with 4 litres as reserved capacity