At 31.50 lakh, is BMW R18 Transcontinental India's most expensive bike?

Published Mar 24, 2023

India market gets the BMW Motorrad R18 Transcontinental grand tourer motorcycle

The price of the motorcycle stands at 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

This motorcycle comes to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU)

BMW Motorrad has started to take bookings for the motorcycle

The BMW R18 Transcontinental is powered by air/oil-cooled two-cylinder flat twin engine

It is powered by a 1,802 cc engine

The engine generates power of 89 bhp and 158 Nm of peak torque

The bike offers three riding modes

The fuel tank has a capacity of 24 litres with 4 litres as reserved capacity
