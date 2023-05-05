At last! Simple One electric scooters ready for launch in India

Published May 05, 2023

Simple Energy has announced that its Simple One electric scooters will be launched on May 23

The EV maker has started to roll out the first units of the electric scooters from its facility

Simple One claims to offer the longest range any electric scooter currently can in India

According to Simple Energy, the e-scooter can run up to 236 kms on a single charge

Simple Energy calls the Simple One as the country’s first premium affordable EV

The EVs are manufactured at its Vision 1.0 facility located in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu

Simple Energy claims that the EV can sprint from 0-40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds

Simple One will come equipped with a battery capacity of 4.8 kWh

It can generate 4.5 kWh of power, 72 Nm of torque and offer top speed of up to 105 kmph
