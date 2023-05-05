At last! Simple One electric scooters ready for launch in India

Simple Energy has announced that its Simple One electric scooters will be launched on May 23
The EV maker has started to roll out the first units of the electric scooters from its facility
Simple One claims to offer the longest range any electric scooter currently can in India
According to Simple Energy, the e-scooter can run up to 236 kms on a single charge
Simple Energy calls the Simple One as the country’s first premium affordable EV
The EVs are manufactured at its Vision 1.0 facility located in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu
Simple Energy claims that the EV can sprint from 0-40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds
Simple One will come equipped with a battery capacity of 4.8 kWh
It can generate 4.5 kWh of power, 72 Nm of torque and offer top speed of up to 105 kmph