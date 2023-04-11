As SUVs take over, is the story of sedans over in India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 11, 2023

Once upon a time, sedans were considered a status symbol in the Indian car market

Now, the overwhelming preference for SUVs come at the cost of sedans

 The market is flooded with options of various shapes and sizes

Every carmaker today has at least one SUV in its lineup

Mahindra, for that matter, offers only SUVs today

There are around 50 models that are classified as SUVs in the Indian car market

The SUV market is expected to be around 19 lakh units this year

But it is not exactly a nail in the coffin for sedans just yet

Recent times have seen some notable developments in the mid-size sedan space
Models like Skoda Slavia and Honda City are still in the game. Click for detailed report
