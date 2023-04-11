As SUVs take over, is the story of sedans over in India?

Once upon a time, sedans were considered a status symbol in the Indian car market
Now, the overwhelming preference for SUVs come at the cost of sedans
The market is flooded with options of various shapes and sizes
Every carmaker today has at least one SUV in its lineup
Mahindra, for that matter, offers only SUVs today
There are around 50 models that are classified as SUVs in the Indian car market
The SUV market is expected to be around 19 lakh units this year
But it is not exactly a nail in the coffin for sedans just yet
Recent times have seen some notable developments in the mid-size sedan space