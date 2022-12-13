Are flex-fuel engines the answer to saving on petrol bill?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 13, 2022

The Indian government has been batting for flex-fuel vehicles for some time, claiming it can help bring down crude import bill

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari believes flex-fuel engines can tide over problems created by fluctuations in crude prices globally

Flex-fuel cars are vehicles that can run on more than one type of fuel or even a fuel mixture

Typically, a blend of petrol and methanol or ethanol is used

The blend may potentially help bring down the amount of crude oil India needs to import from foreign countries

It is also believed that flex-fuel vehicles have a much lower emission level

Flex-fuel vehicles are already on roads in the US, Brazil, China and in some European countries

With considerably high prices of petrol and diesel in India, it could save on personal expenditure on fuel as well
Check out more on flex-fuel cars here
Click Here