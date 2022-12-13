Are flex-fuel engines the answer to saving on petrol bill?

The Indian government has been batting for flex-fuel vehicles for some time, claiming it can help bring down crude import bill
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari believes flex-fuel engines can tide over problems created by fluctuations in crude prices globally
Flex-fuel cars are vehicles that can run on more than one type of fuel or even a fuel mixture
Typically, a blend of petrol and methanol or ethanol is used
The blend may potentially help bring down the amount of crude oil India needs to import from foreign countries
It is also believed that flex-fuel vehicles have a much lower emission level
Flex-fuel vehicles are already on roads in the US, Brazil, China and in some European countries
With considerably high prices of petrol and diesel in India, it could save on personal expenditure on fuel as well