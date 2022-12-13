HT Auto
Home Auto News India Needs To Promote Flex Fuel Cars To Tackle Crude Oil Fluctuations: Gadkari

India needs to promote flex-fuel cars to tackle crude oil fluctuations: Gadkari

Union minister for Road Transport and Highways has said that the country needs to promote flex-fuel vehicles as well as electric mobility in order to tackle the fluctuations of crude oil in the international market. The minister was addressing an event organised by Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM),. He also said that the aviation sector is facing problems due to the high cost of aviation fuel.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2022, 10:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Representational photo of a fuel nozzle from a flex fuel pump (REUTERS)
Representational photo of a fuel nozzle from a flex fuel pump (REUTERS)
Representational photo of a fuel nozzle from a flex fuel pump (REUTERS)
Representational photo of a fuel nozzle from a flex fuel pump

Flex-fuel compatible cars can run on more than one type of fuels and also on a mixture. Typically, a blend of petrol and ethanol or methanol is used. "Every year, (wide) fluctuations in crude oil prices are creating lots of problems... We need to march towards adoption of 100 per cent flex fuel vehicles," the minister said.

Also Read : India's ethanol push to come from two-wheelers, first model by 2024: TVS

He also pointed out that 40% of pollution in the country is because of the use of fossil fuels. Thus, there is a need to encourage technology to convert waste to wealth, saying which he added, “we are encouraging lots of industries to start production of ethanol."

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Further speaking about the role of the automobile industry in creating employment opportunities in India, the minister said that the automobile sector employs over four crore people in the country and also pays maximum GST to the government.

Gadkari also noted that there is huge potential for exports of automobile components. He added that ethics, economy, ecology and environment are the most prominent pillars of India's society. "Regarding ecology and environment, the whole world is marching towards carbon neutrality," he said.

He also highlighted that sugar manufacturers who have played an important part in the current ethanol milestones of the nation will reap similar economic benefits working towards sustainability together. 

(with inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 10:19 AM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari flex-fuel
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Citroen's first electric car for India to be called eC3, to launch soon
Citroen's first electric car for India to be called eC3, to launch soon
No car can be as luxurious as Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture. Know why
No car can be as luxurious as Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture. Know why
India's ethanol push to come from two-wheelers, first model by 2024: TVS
India's ethanol push to come from two-wheelers, first model by 2024: TVS
Maruti Suzuki WagonR showcased as flex fuel car with BS 6 compatibility
Maruti Suzuki WagonR showcased as flex fuel car with BS 6 compatibility
India's fuel demand rises eight-month peak in November
India's fuel demand rises eight-month peak in November

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city