Anything but merry! Christmas weekend traffic throws life out of gear

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 25, 2023

Long weekend and festival led to lakhs of vehicles getting stuck in long traffic jams across cities

Manali in Himachal Pradesh faced one of the worst traffic with more than a lakh vehicles queueing up to enter for Christmas weekend

Tourists remained stuck inside vehicles for several hours in trying to reach the hill station

Thousands were stuck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway which was cleared after a 36-hour effort

Several vehicles broke down, reportedly due to burnt clutch and empty fuel tanks, on the expressway

In Bengaluru, Christmas weekend led to long traffic snarls in the city over the weekend

Vehicles were seen stuck for long hours at the toll gate of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway 

In Chennai, areas like Koyembedu and Anna Nagar also witnessed massive traffic jam during the weekend

Anticipating similar traffic rush during New Year celebrations, police have issued advisories already
