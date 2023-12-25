Anything but merry! Christmas weekend traffic throws life out of gear

Long weekend and festival led to lakhs of vehicles getting stuck in long traffic jams across cities
Manali in Himachal Pradesh faced one of the worst traffic with more than a lakh vehicles queueing up to enter for Christmas weekend
Tourists remained stuck inside vehicles for several hours in trying to reach the hill station
Thousands were stuck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway which was cleared after a 36-hour effort
Several vehicles broke down, reportedly due to burnt clutch and empty fuel tanks, on the expressway
In Bengaluru, Christmas weekend led to long traffic snarls in the city over the weekend
Vehicles were seen stuck for long hours at the toll gate of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
In Chennai, areas like Koyembedu and Anna Nagar also witnessed massive traffic jam during the weekend
Anticipating similar traffic rush during New Year celebrations, police have issued advisories already