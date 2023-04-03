All-women workforce builds the tough Tata Harrier & Safari. Take a look

The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle plant in Pimpri, Maharashtra produces the Harrier and Safari SUVs.
Tata opened a new assembly line for the Harrier and Safari called the Omega Factory in 2021 that employs an all-women crew, the largest in India for a carmaker.
The Omega Factory employs 1,500 women spread across three shifts to build the Harrier and Safari.
The all-women workforce has completed a training program to work on the shop floor with a new Harrier and Safari rolling out every 170 minutes.
The Omega Factory can produce 200-220 cars a day and is currently working in two shifts, while a third is added based on demand.
Tata aims to reduce gender parity in its workforce with the new initiative that not only employs female workers but also empowers them with specialised courses for their professional and personal growth.
The Omega Factory is India’s first car assembly line to be divided into two levels. It stands in the same place where the Indica and Indigo were once made at the Tata Motors plant.
Most women at the Omega Factory are aged between 21-25 years. The assembly line has been optimised keeping women in mind with special platforms and trolleys at workstations to make them more ergonomically accessible.
The women employees also use lighter tools as compared to the ones used by the male workers. The company is also ensuring counselling for mental health, menstrual hygiene and self-defence.