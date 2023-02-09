All you need to know about Formula E racing's India debut

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 09, 2023

India will host the Formula E racing for the first time from February 11

The Formula E race, involving open-wheel electric cars, will be hosted in Hyderabad

Formula E is the all-electric equivalent of Formula 1 racing

The Hyderabad street circuit is going to be the 30th venue to ever host an E-Prix

The first ever Formula E race was held back in September of 2014 in Beijing

This season is the first in which Formula E sees Gen 3 cars being raced

The Gen-3 racing cars have an output of 350 kW and a top speed of 322 kmph

India's Mahindra Racing is among the 11 teams taking part in this year's edition

The Hyderabad street circuit has been temporarily constructed to host the event
Do you know who won the first-ever Formula E race?
Click Here