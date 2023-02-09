India will host the Formula E racing for the first time from February 11
The Formula E race, involving open-wheel electric cars, will be hosted in Hyderabad
Formula E is the all-electric equivalent of Formula 1 racing
The Hyderabad street circuit is going to be the 30th venue to ever host an E-Prix
The first ever Formula E race was held back in September of 2014 in Beijing
This season is the first in which Formula E sees Gen 3 cars being raced
The Gen-3 racing cars have an output of 350 kW and a top speed of 322 kmph
India's Mahindra Racing is among the 11 teams taking part in this year's edition
The Hyderabad street circuit has been temporarily constructed to host the event