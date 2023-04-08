Actor Salman Khan’s car collection through the years

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the country and the actor has had quite an envious collection of cars. Let’s take a look
Salman’s car ownership started with the Herald. The car was used in the 1985 movie Zamana, written by his father Salim Khan and later handed to the actor.
Salman later “upgraded” to a used Fiat convertible which he bought for ₹15,000. The car even featured in his 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Salman’s next big purchase was the delectable E39 BMW M3 with a V8 engine and a manual transmission. It was later fitted with bulletproof glass all over.
Image courtesy: Vedant Bapat
The actor then switched to SUVs adding the Lexus LX470 to his garage. He even infamously had the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, which was involved in the hit-and-run case
Over the years, Salman went on to own several luxury cars including the BMW X6, W221 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, third-gen Range Rover, Porsche Cayenne, Audi A8 L, and Mercedes-Benz GL-Class.
He was gifted cars by automakers on at least three occasions. Audi gifted the actor a Q7 and RS7 Sportback, while Renault gifted Khan the Koleos SUV.
Khan’s last major luxury car purchase was the fourth-gen Land Rover Range Rover LWB in 2019.
Salman switched to a bulletproof Land Cruiser LC200 in 2022 after receiving death threats. He’s now bought a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV.