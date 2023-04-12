A quick look at top 10 cars sold in March in India

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the list with its popular hatchbacks
Tata Motors is the only carmaker after Maruti to have more than one model in the list
Maruti Suzuki Swift emerged as the best-selling car last month with 17,599 units
Second model on the list is the Maruti WagonR with 17,305 units sold
Maruti Brezza, third on the list, has become the country's favourite sub-compact SUV
Maruti Baleno has dropped three places from last month, coming to fourth position
Nexon on fifth position continues to remain the best-seller from Tata Motors
Creta, the sole model from Hyundai in the list, grabbed the sixth place
Maruti Dzire, Maruti Eeco and Tata Punch took the susequent positions, respectively