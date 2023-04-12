A quick look at top 10 cars sold in March in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 12, 2023

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the list with its popular hatchbacks

Tata Motors is the only carmaker after Maruti to have more than one model in the list

 Maruti Suzuki Swift emerged as the best-selling car last month with 17,599 units

Second model on the list is the Maruti WagonR with 17,305 units sold

Maruti Brezza, third on the list, has become the country's favourite sub-compact SUV

Maruti Baleno has dropped three places from last month, coming to fourth position

Nexon on fifth position continues to remain the best-seller from Tata Motors

Creta, the sole model from Hyundai in the list, grabbed the sixth place

Maruti Dzire, Maruti Eeco and Tata Punch took the susequent positions, respectively
The tenth vehicle on the list was Maruti Grand Vitara. Click for detailed report
