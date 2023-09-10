5 Made-in-India SUVs we would like to see crash tested first at Bharat NCAP

Bharat NCAP is India's own designated vehicle safety audit agency
It has been formed in line with Global NCAP to put cars made in India through crash tests
These safety tests will be conducted if and when a carmaker voluntary sends its vehicles to the agency
Here is a list of five cars that we would like to first see crash tested by the agency
Maruti Grand Vitara: The SUV was launched in 2022 and comes with several safety features
Hyundai Exter: The OEM's smallest SUV is touted for being safe and gets six airbags as standard
Kia Seltos: One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Seltos now gets ADAS Level 2
Honda Elevate: The newly launched car is Honda's only SUV and comes with ADAS
Maruti Jimny: The lifestyle SUV comes with safety features such as six airbags as standard